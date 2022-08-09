Patna: Like every year, this time too Iftar party was held at Rabri Devi’s house in April. In this, the participation of CM Nitish Kumar caught everyone’s attention. After five years, he had reached Rabri Devi’s house. Rumors started that Nitish might once again break ties with BJP. Today, Nitish Kumar announced breaking the alliance with BJP. CM Nitish Kumar submitted his resignation to Governor Phagu Chauhan at 4 pm on Tuesday. Nitish immediately staked claim to form the new government. He submitted the letter of support of 164 MLAs to the Governor.Also Read - Bihar Political Crisis: Mahagathbandhan Of 7 Parties Will Work Closely, Says Nitish Kumar After Meeting Guv

Here, we try to assess the top 5 reasons behind the split between JDU and BJP

First reason: JDU does not get the ministerial posts in proportion to the number of MPs

According to the report, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar wants an equal proportion of representation in the Union Cabinet. At present, there are 16-16 Lok Sabha MPs from both the parties in Bihar. Also Read - BJP Agenda Won't Run in Bihar, Will protect Ganga-Jamuni Tehzeeb: Tejashwi Thunders With Nitish By His Side

In such a situation, JDU wants that as many ministers who have been made from BJP at the center from Bihar quota should also be made from JDU. Whereas, after 2019, JDU has been offered only one ministerial post in the BJP-led NDA government. Also Read - Nitish Kumar Has Disrespected Mandate of Bihar’s People, Says BJP's Ravi Shankar Prasad | Live

This is the reason why JDU National President Lalan Singh has also said on Sunday that Janata Dal United will not join the Union Cabinet once again. Along with this, JDU has also accused the BJP of conspiracy to break the party with the help of RCP Singh.

Second reason: Conflict between Vijay Kumar Sinha and CM Nitish, who became speaker from BJP quota

CM Nitish Kumar does not like Vijay Kumar Sinha, who became the Speaker of the Assembly from the BJP quota. Many times, there has been a dispute between Nitish Kumar and Vijay Sinha inside and outside the House.

Third reason: Sanjay Jaiswal attacked JDU after Agneepath plan

Apart from this, BJP state president Sanjay Jaiswal had also attacked the Nitish government after the violent protests in Bihar after the implementation of Agneepath scheme, saying, “Only BJP is being targeted. It should be stopped soon, otherwise, it will not be good for anyone.”

Fourth reason: Differences between BJP and JDU over different policies

The BJP-led central government is thinking of holding simultaneous elections at the national level and in the states while JDU has openly opposed it. JDU has said that the policy of ‘One Nation One Election’ is not practical.

Not only this, JDU’s stand has also been different from BJP on Agneepath scheme. When there was a lot of ruckus in Bihar over this decision, CM Nitish Kumar kept silent on this matter. Apart from this, JDU’s stand is also different in the case of the Uniform Civil Code which is the core agenda of BJP.

Fifth reason: CM Nitish wants control over BJP quota ministers too

According to reports, Nitish Kumar wants that he should have control over the ministers made from the BJP quota in his government. Not only this, CM Nitish also wants that his opinion should be taken in the selection of these ministers, while this is not happening. Amit Shah is inducting his “favorite people” into the cabinet without taking the opinion of the Chief Minister.