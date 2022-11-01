Patna: As many as 53 people drowned in rivers and other water bodies in various parts of Bihar during the four-day Chhath festival. Expressing grief, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each for the next of the kin of each deceased. The CM also directed all district magistrates to ensure expeditious payment to the victims’ families.Also Read - Delhi Jal Board Officer Takes Bath In Yamuna Water Ahead of Chhath Puja | WATCH

According to the disaster management officials, at least five people drowned in Purnea district on October 30, while three deaths each were reported from Patna, Muzaffarpur, Samastipur and Saharsa. One person each died in Gaya, Begusarai, Katihar, Buxar, Kaimur, Sitamarhi and Banka among other districts. Also Read - Chhath Puja 2022: Noida, Ghaziabad Traffic Police Issues Advisory. Check Roads To Avoid

“At least 18 people died in the state on October 31, the last day of the festival. The state disaster management is trying to establish the identity of all deceased at the earliest,” added disaster management official. Also Read - Chhath Puja 2022: Delhi Govt's 'Clean Yamuna Promise' Goes For Toss as Devotees Suffer Due to Toxic Foams

CHHATH FESTIVAL

Chhath is an annual festival celebrated with full fervour and enthusiasm across the states in Bihar, Jharkhand, the eastern part of Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, West Bengal, and certain parts of Nepal. On this day, devotees worship the Sun God and his sister Shashti Devi. Shashti Devi is also known as Chhathi Maiya. The term ‘Chhath’ literally means ‘six’ and hence it (Sandhya Arghya) is observed after six days of Diwali. Chhath Parv is performed to seek blessings from the Sun for a healthy, happy, and prosperous life. Devotees observe fasts for three days and offer Arghya to the Sun God at Sunrise and Sunset. The rituals include taking a holy dip in the water and offering Arghya while standing half immersed in the water body.