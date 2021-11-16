Patna: At least six people were killed and five others were critically injured after an SUV collided with a truck in Bihar’s Lakhisarai district on Tuesday. The accident took place on the Sikandra-Sheikhpura state highway when the family was returning to their native village of Jamui from a funeral in Patna when the incident took place.Also Read - New Zealand a Little Bit Timid in the Final, "Didn't Fire Any Bullets" Against Australia: Brendon McCullum

The impact was such that the SUV was in a mangled state following the head-on collision. The driver of the truck and his helper however managed to flee the spot. Halsi Circle Officer Vivek Kumar said that a process to identify the victims is underway. Also Read - WFH, Ban On Construction Activities, Schools And Industries Shut: Delhi's Plan To Combat Air Pollution

“As the SUV is badly mangled due to the intense impact, we are using iron cutters to pull out the bodies. The injured persons have been taken to the Sadar hospital,” he added. Also Read - PF Alert: How To Get Pension Payment Order Using Bank Account, EPF Numbers