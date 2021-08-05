Patna: A land dispute between two cousin brothers Mahender Yadav and Parsuram Yadav turned ugly on Wednesday in Lodhipur village under Chabilapur police station in Bihar’s Nalanda district when a verbal argument cased to open fire leading to the death of six family members. One person succumbed to her injuries in the hospital on Thursday.Also Read - UP Shocker: Man Hacks Doctor to Death With Sword, Chops Body Into Pieces Over Land Dispute

Rohit Kumar, one of the family members of the deceased said that Parsuram Yadav, Lalu Yadav, Guddu Yadav along over 30 others carrying firearms, tried to take possession of the disputed 50 Bigha land. “A case regarding a land dispute is in the court. When we learnt that they had reached the disputed site we also went there and objected to their move. They had come there to occupy the land. This led to a verbal argument. Suddenly, Guddu Yadav asked his men to open fire on us,” Kumar said. Also Read - 108-year-old Man Dies Before SC Agrees to Hear Land Dispute Case He Filed Over 50 years ago

Many police and RAF personnel have been deployed by the district police to bring normalcy to the tense village. “Five members of our family named Mahendra Yadav, Pintu Yadav, Yadu Yadav, Dhirendra Yadav and Madhesh Yadav died on the spot. Bimla Yadav died in the hospital,” said Kumar. Also Read - UP News: Former MLA Nirvendra Mishra Beaten to Death Over Land Dispute in Lakhimpur

“We have identified the accused involved in this incident. They are at large. Efforts are on to nab them,” said Sri Hari Prasath Superintendent of Police, Nalanda district.

(With Inputs from IANS)