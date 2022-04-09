Patna: A gang of thieves pulled off an extraordinary heist by stealing a 60-feet bridge from Bihar’s Rohtas district in broad daylight. The robbery was executed in three days by chipping off and dismantling the seldom used steel-framed structure and with the help of unwitting local officials and villagers.Also Read - 'Holo Mehenga Dher Petrol Sajni': Bihar Boy's Song Makes Internet Crazy | Watch Viral Video

Reports say that the accused posed as state irrigation department officials to start the heavy work of taking the bridge apart. Even local administration and residents, conned by the thieves, helped in the daylight robbery. The thieves used gas cutters and earthmover machines to demolish the bridge and drake away the scrap metal in three days. Also Read - Bihar MLC Election Result 2022 LIVE: BJP Wins In Gopalganj, JDU In Nalanda

As per the IANS report, the bridge was constructed over the Arrah canal in 1972 at Amiyawar village which comes under the Nasriganj police station. It had become too old now and was declared dangerous. That is why the local villagers were not using it and were rather using an adjoining concrete bridge. Also Read - Bihar Liquor Ban: Govt Announces New Measures For First-Time And Repeat Offenders. Details Here

Bihar |60-feet long-abandoned steel bridge stolen by thieves in Rohtas district Villagers informed some people pretending as mechanical dept officials uprooted bridge using machines like JCB & gas-cutters. We've filed the FIR:Arshad Kamal Shamshi, Junior Engineer,Irrigation dept pic.twitter.com/o4ZWVDkWie — ANI (@ANI) April 9, 2022

After the complaint regarding the theft was filed, the police are investigating the case having alerted the local scrap dealers.

“We have received a complaint from the officials of the Irrigation Department. Accordingly, we have registered an FIR against unknown persons. The process of making sketches of the accused is underway to identify them. We have also alerted scrap dealers to pass the information about any such materials to their knowledge. The bridge was 60 feet long and 12 feet high,” Nasriganj SHO Subhash Kumar told IANS.

It isn’t the first time a bridge has disappeared. In 2012, intrepid thieves stole a bridge in broad daylight in the Czech Republic, claiming they were hired to demolish it. The year before, thieves removed $100,000 worth of steel from a bridge in Pennsylvania, US. Back in 2004, a 36-foot steel bridge in Ukraine was stolen for scrap metal.