Patna: At least 7 people including a child were killed and several others were injured after an explosion in Bhagalpur district of Bihar. As per the reports the incident took place on Thursday night in a house under Tatarpur police station limits.

News agency ANI has tweeted a few pictures from the incident site which showed that the impact of the blast was huge as the nearby houses too collapsed and reduced to debris. Reports claimed that 3 houses were completely damaged in the mishap.

Bihar | 7 dead and several injured in an explosion in Tatarpur police jurisdiction in Bhagalpur dist Prima facie it is coming to light that the family was involved in making firecrackers. 2-3 houses damaged. We are further investigating the matter: Bhagalpur DM, Subrat Kumar Sen pic.twitter.com/poKM63Loi4 — ANI (@ANI) March 4, 2022



“7 dead and several injured in an explosion in Tatarpur police jurisdiction in Bhagalpur dist Prima facie it is coming to light that the family was involved in making firecrackers. 2-3 houses damaged. We are further investigating the matter”, said Bhagalpur DM, Subrat Kumar Sen.

All the injured have been rushed to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. Besides, efforts were on to remove debris from the spot.