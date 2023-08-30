Home

Bihar

7 Of Family Killed As Speeding Scorpio Rams Into Parked Truck In Bihar’s Sasaram

Rohtas: Mangled remains of a car is seen after an accident with a truck, at Sasaram, in Rohtas district, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023. (PTI Photo)(PTI08_30_2023_000013B)

Sasaram: Seven members of a family were killed and five others injured as an SUV crashed into a trailer truck that was parked on the roadside in Bihar’s Rohtas district in the early hours of Wednesday. The accident happened on National Highway 2 in Shivsagar area of Sasaram town around 4 am. According to reports, the family was returning from Rajrappa temple in Jharkhand when the accident happened.

Besides the driver, there were 11 others travelling in the SUV, which was allegedly speeding. Police said they suspect that the driver lost control of the vehicle because of the high speed.The deceased were identified as Rajmati Devi (55), her daughter Soni Kumari (35), her son-in-law Arvind Sharma (40), her grandchildren Aditya Kumar (8) and Riya Kumari (9). Also, Tara Kumari (22), who is the niece of Arvind, and one Chandani Kumari (15) were killed in the accident, police said.

The injured were admitted to a nearby hospital, they said, adding that the family was from Kaimur district.

“The bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem examinations. Police have taken possession of the two vehicles involved in the accident,” said Rakesh Gosai the Station House Officer (SHO) of Shivsagar.

NHAI official Narendra Pandey said: “The driver of the Scorpio (SUV) was probably asleep for a moment which led to tragic mishap. We did the rescue operation and sent the injured persons to Sadar hospital for better treatment.”



