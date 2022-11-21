7 Students Faint After Inhaling Toxic Gas In Madhubani

Bihar: Seven students of a government school fell fainted after inhaling toxic gas released due to the burning of coal in a nearby coal depot today, in Madhubani. All the students have been shifted to the Sadar hospital and are stated to be in stable condition now.