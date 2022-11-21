7 Students Faint After Inhaling Toxic Gas In Madhubani

Seven students of a government school fell fainted after inhaling toxic gas released due to the burning of coal in a nearby coal depot.

Updated: November 21, 2022 4:59 PM IST

By Tahir Qureshi

Students Faint, Toxic Gas, Madhubani, Bihar, burning of coal, Sadar hospital
7 Students Faint After Inhaling Toxic Gas In Madhubani

Bihar: Seven students of a government school fell fainted after inhaling toxic gas released due to the burning of coal in a nearby coal depot today, in Madhubani. All the students have been shifted to the Sadar hospital and are stated to be in stable condition now.

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Bihar News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: November 21, 2022 4:47 PM IST

Updated Date: November 21, 2022 4:59 PM IST