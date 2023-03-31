Home

9 Injured As Ram Navami Procession Turns Violent In Bihar’s Nalanda

As the reports of the clash surfaced, police personnel were deployed to control the situation from escalating. The cops were seen appealing to people to maintain law and order.

Vehicles burnt, several injured as two groups clash in Nalanda; security beefed up

Ram Navami Procession Turns Violent In Nalanda: After Sasaram, another clash broke out between two groups in Bihar’s Nalanda district during a procession marking the end of Ram Navami. The clashes began with stone pelting from a religious place in the Dewanganj area of ​​the Laheri police station area. Soon, there was sloganeering followed by violent clashes from both sides. At least six people were injured of which two are in very critical condition.

As the reports of the clash surfaced, police personnel were deployed to control the situation from escalating. The cops were seen appealing to people to maintain law and order. Meanwhile, some anti-social elements in the Diwanganj area opened fire. This tension further increased after two youths involved in the procession were injured.

Keeping in view the massive violence, the district administration has deployed a large police contingent in the affected area. The district administration has also imposed Section 144 in the entire Nalanda city to restore normalcy, as well as cutting the electricity and internet services as well.

Section 144 Imposed In Sasaram As Violence Breaks Out Between 2 Groups After Ram Navami Celebrations

The local administration on Friday imposed Section 144 in Bihar’s Sasaram after violent clashes erupted between two groups in Bihar’s Sasaram after Ram Navami celebrations. Initial reports suggest that stones were pelted and bullets were also fired by the groups. To keep the situation under control, security has been stepped up and police said Section 144 has been imposed in Sasaram.

