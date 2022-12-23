9 Killed, 15 Injured As Chimney Explodes In Motihari, More Than 10 Missing; Toll Likely To Rise

The death toll is likely to increase.

Motihari: Nine people were killed and 15 were injured when a blast took place in the chimney of a brick kiln in Motihari, Bihar on Friday evening. Due to the blast, the upper part of the chimney broke and fell on the laborers working there. About 25 people were buried under the debris. Immediately after the accident, the people around took out the laborers, out of which 9 died and 15 have been admitted to the hospital. More than 10 people are reported to be missing. The death toll is expected to increase. The incident took place around 4.30 pm.

The incident took place near Champapur village under the Ramgarhwa police station area. The locals told that this year’s first ritual related to the chimney was to be performed for which a banquet was organized on Friday evening. The chimney was lit at around 2.30 am and villagers had gathered to take part in the celebrations. As soon as the smoke came out of the chimney, there was a blast and the upper part broke down at a height of about 30-40 feet due to which the people sitting below got buried in its debris.