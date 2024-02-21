Home

Bihar

9 Killed, 5 Injured In Bihar Road Accident, PM Modi Condoles Deaths

9 Killed, 5 Injured In Bihar Road Accident, PM Modi Condoles Deaths

A truck and a tempo collided head-on at Biharaura village along the Lakhisarai-Sikandra main road in the wee hours.

All injured were taken to the nearest government hospital.

Bihar Road Accident: In a tragic incident being reported from Lakhisarai, Bihar, at least nine people lost their lives and five others got injured in a road accident on Wednesday.

Trending Now

According to the police, the tragedy struck when they were coming back from a wedding ceremony. It so happened that a truck and a tempo collided head-on at Biharaura village along the Lakhisarai-Sikandra main road in the wee hours.

You may like to read

Reacting to the incident, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday condoled the death of nine persons and shared his grief on social media.

The Prime Minister’s office posted on X: “The road accident that happened in Lakhisarai, Bihar is very sad. My condolences to those who lost their loved ones in this accident. Along with this, I wish speedy recovery of all the injured. Under the supervision of the state government, the local administration is engaged in providing all possible assistance to the victims.”

Among the deceased are Veer Paswan, Vikas Kumar, Vijay Kumar, Dibana Paswan, Amit Kumar, Monu Kumar, Kisan Kumar, and Manoj Goswami, with most of them hailing from Munger.

Talking to news agency PTI, Lakshisarai SP Pankaj Kumar said, “The accident took place around 3 am on the Lakhisarai-Sikandra main road. While nine people died on the spot, several others sustained injuries. All injured were taken to the nearest government hospital”.

The victims were returning from a wedding ceremony when the accident took place, he said, adding that the driver of the truck fled the spot.

“The truck has been seized by police and investigation is on”, the SP added.

(With PTI inputs)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Bihar News on India.com.