New Delhi: In a horrific incident, a man in Bihar's Bhagalpur district on Monday was arrested by police for pouring acid on his wife after losing gambling. According to police, the incident happened in the month of November. After losing the game, the man allowed his friends to rape his wife and poured acid on her when she refused to continue sexual relations.

Police further informed that the accused in the case has been arrested and the victim has been sent to hospital for treatment.

"A woman has filed a complaint against her husband for throwing acid on her. An FIR has been registered and accused arrested. The woman has been sent for medical examination. The incident took place in the month of November," Bhagalpur SSP Ashish Bharti said.

As per updates, the 30-year-old victim refused to have sexual relations with other men after two or three times and her husband then threw acid on her. He did like this as he wanted purification of his wife after the sexual act.

According to police, the victim had sustained burn injuries, her in- laws held her captive in a house in Mozahidpur to hide the incident. However, they gave her primary medical treatment.

“As the case is extremely sensitive, we have immediately registered an FIR and arrested the accused. Further investigation is underway and other accused will be arrested too if they are found to be involved in this case,” Rajesh Kumar Jha, SHO of Mozahidpur police station, said.

Police also said that the accused said that he lost the bet to someone. As per the commitment, the victim was to be handed over to the winners of the bet for a month but the victim refused to go with them after two or three times.

“We are studying the statement of the victim and have arrested the accused. He has confessed that he lost his wife in a gambling bet and also forced her to have sexual relations with his gambler friends,” Jha said.

The incident came to light when the woman managed to escape from her in-laws house and reached her father’s residence in Lodipur and narrated her ordeal. Her parents immediately took her to Lodipur police station where the police asked the victim to go to Mozahidpur police station.

(With inputs from IANS)