Patna, Bihar: Protest against the central government’s Agnipath recruitment scheme intensified on Friday as the residence of Deputy CM Renu Devi, in Bettiah was attacked by agitators. “Our residence in Bettiah was attacked. We suffered a lot of damage. She (Renu Devi) is in Patna”, said Renu Devi’s son.Also Read - Agnipath LIVE: Violence In Bihar, UP, Telangana On Day 2; Trains Set On Fire, Railway Stations Vandalised

Yesterday in Nawada, the vehicle of BJP MLA Aruna Devi, who was on her way to a court, was attacked by the agitators who hurled stones at her car, leaving five persons, including the legislator, injured. Also Read - Agnipath Protest: Violence Spread Across States; Bogie Torched in Bihar, Internet Suspended in Haryana's Palwal

Notably, violent protests continued across Bihar and other states like Telangana and Haryana with agitators disrupting rail and road traffic and setting the Bhagalpur-New Delhi Vikramshila Express and Jammu Tawi-Guwahati Express trains on fire. Also Read - 3 Trains Set Afire, Several Cancelled as Agnipath Protest in Bihar Turns Ugly | Full List

Raju Yadav, the convener of Army Recruitment personnel Morcha; Manoj Manjil, Left party MLA from the Agiyaon Assembly constituency and national president of INAUS, Sandeep Saurav, MLA of Paliganj and secretary of AISA Bihar unit; Ajit Kushwaha, MLA of Dumraon; Aftab Alam, Vikas Yadav and many others related to AISA (All India Students Association) and INAUS have given the ultimatum to the Central government to withdraw the Agnipath scheme.

The students are sitting on tracks at several places in Bihar and they are not ready to go home. Many of them claimed that the Agnipath scheme was suicidal for youths if they join the Army under this scheme.

“An army jawan becomes trained in at least a year’s time and it takes 5 to 6 years for the jawan to perform duty on the border posts. Under the Agnipath scheme, there is a provision of six months training and deployment anywhere in the country, including on the borders connected to Pakistan and China. Partially skilled jawans cannot survive on the border. It would not only be suicidal for the jawans and also to the entire post,” said Raj Kishore Singh, a job aspirant who has been preparing for army examination for the last 5 years.