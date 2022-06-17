Agnipath Protest: As violence against Agnipath scheme intensified on Friday, rail services in Bihar were disrupted, leaving commuters stranded. Operations of nearly 200 trains including Howrah – New Delhi Poorva Express, Malda Town – Kiul Express were hit as the protesters blocked the railway track demanding withdrawal of the central government scheme. 35 train services stand cancelled while 13 have been short terminated, throughout the country, reported ANI. Besides, traumatic pictures of trains being set on fire at various railway stations in Bihar, Telangana, UP went viral on social media.Also Read - DELHI METRO BIG UPDATE: All Gates of ITO Metro SHUT Over Security Reasons. Details Inside
TRAIN SERVICES AFFECTED DUE TO STUDENTS’ AGITATION OVER EAST CENTRAL RAILWAY
Train services are affected due to ongoing students’ agitation at various stations over East Central Railway jurisdiction. Consequently, the running status of the following trains will be affected. Take a look at the full list trains cancelled below. Also Read - Chicken Trader Honey Trapped, Kidnapped, Tortured For Ransom
- 12303 Howrah – New Delhi Poorva Express
- 12353 Howrah – Lalkuan Express
- 18622 Ranchi – Patna Patliputra Express
- 18182 Danapur – Tata Express
- 22387 Howrah – Dhanbad Black Diamond Express
- 13512 Asansol – Tata Express
- 13032 Jaynagar – Howrah Express
- 13409 Malda Town – Kiul Express
List of Trains Cancelled
- 12335 Malda Town – Lokmanya Tilak (T) Express
- 12273 Howrah – New Delhi Duronto Express
- Alidwarpur-Delhi Mahananda Express
- Kamakhya-Anand Vihar North East Express
Trains That Are Short Terminated
- 13401Bhagalpur – Danapur Intercity Express
- 03487 Jamalpur – Kiul DEMU Passenger Special will be short terminated at Dhanauri.
On the other hand, roadways buses were vandalised in Uttar Pradesh’s Firozabad as mobs protesting against the ‘Agnipath’ scheme went on rampage. People protesting against the short-term contract scheme in armed forces, pelted stones and damaged government properties. Also Read - Massive Fire Breaks Out in Gurugram Slum, Around 150 Jhuggis Gutted
In Mathura, the protesters also pelted stones and damaged shops and vehicles. In Ballia, violence continued as protesters, after setting bogies of a train on fire, moved out of the railway station and damaged kiosks and vehicles. Incidents of stone pelting were also reported from Varanasi bus station.
Additional Director General law and order Prashant Kumar said that the situation was being closely monitored and the police had been tasked to take strict action against the offenders.