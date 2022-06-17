Agnipath Protest: As violence against Agnipath scheme intensified on Friday, rail services in Bihar were disrupted, leaving commuters stranded. Operations of nearly 200 trains including Howrah – New Delhi Poorva Express, Malda Town – Kiul Express were hit as the protesters blocked the railway track demanding withdrawal of the central government scheme. 35 train services stand cancelled while 13 have been short terminated, throughout the country, reported ANI. Besides, traumatic pictures of trains being set on fire at various railway stations in Bihar, Telangana, UP went viral on social media.Also Read - DELHI METRO BIG UPDATE: All Gates of ITO Metro SHUT Over Security Reasons. Details Inside

TRAIN SERVICES AFFECTED DUE TO STUDENTS’ AGITATION OVER EAST CENTRAL RAILWAY

Train services are affected due to ongoing students' agitation at various stations over East Central Railway jurisdiction. Consequently, the running status of the following trains will be affected. Take a look at the full list trains cancelled below.

12303 Howrah – New Delhi Poorva Express

12353 Howrah – Lalkuan Express

18622 Ranchi – Patna Patliputra Express

18182 Danapur – Tata Express

22387 Howrah – Dhanbad Black Diamond Express

13512 Asansol – Tata Express

13032 Jaynagar – Howrah Express

13409 Malda Town – Kiul Express

List of Trains Cancelled

12335 Malda Town – Lokmanya Tilak (T) Express

12273 Howrah – New Delhi Duronto Express

Alidwarpur-Delhi Mahananda Express

Kamakhya-Anand Vihar North East Express

Trains That Are Short Terminated

13401Bhagalpur – Danapur Intercity Express

03487 Jamalpur – Kiul DEMU Passenger Special will be short terminated at Dhanauri.

On the other hand, roadways buses were vandalised in Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad as mobs protesting against the 'Agnipath' scheme went on rampage. People protesting against the short-term contract scheme in armed forces, pelted stones and damaged government properties.

In Mathura, the protesters also pelted stones and damaged shops and vehicles. In Ballia, violence continued as protesters, after setting bogies of a train on fire, moved out of the railway station and damaged kiosks and vehicles. Incidents of stone pelting were also reported from Varanasi bus station.

Additional Director General law and order Prashant Kumar said that the situation was being closely monitored and the police had been tasked to take strict action against the offenders.