Patna: As protests against the ‘Agnipath’ scheme intensified in Bihar, the government has suspended internet and mobile telephone services in many districts following the violent agitation. Internet and telecom services will remain suspended till June 19 in districts Kaimur, Bhojpur, Aurangabad, Rohtas, Buxar, Nawada, West Champaran, Samastipur, Lakhisarai, Begusarai, Vaishali and Saran.Also Read - Agnipath Protests Latest Updates: Indian Railways Cancel 94 Mail Express Trains, 140 Passenger Trains

Earlier in the day, the Haryana government ordered the suspension of mobile internet and SMS services in the wake of the ongoing protests against the Centre’s Agnipath recruitment scheme. As per the order, the restrictions will be enforced for the next 24 hours with immediate effect i.e. till 16:30 hours (tomorrow) in view of potential law and order situation. Also Read - Prophet Comments Row: BJP's Nupur Sharma 'Untraceable' as Mumbai Cops Look For Her in Delhi

Meanwhile, the agitators continued violence in many railway stations in Bihar. They set ablaze three coaches of Farakka Express at Danapur railway station in Patna. The situation turned out of control and the ASP of Danapur, who was deployed at the spot, reportedly fired a few rounds in the air to protect himself and other police personnel from the violent mob. Also Read - Agnipath Protests: Haryana Govt Suspends Mobile Internet, SMS Services For Next 24 Hrs

Following the attack at Danapur railway station, Chandrashekher Singh, the district magistrate of Patna said: “We have arrested over 2 dozen people for the arson at Danapur railway station. We are also scanning CCTV footage of the area to identify the accused.”

In Aurangabad, the agitators set four buses on fire at a bus depot. In Muzaffarpur, the violent mob set a goods train on fire at the Shiho railway station. A guard coach and a coach were gutted in the attack.

In Madhepura, the protesters set the front section of the BJP office on fire and damaged the properties. A large number of protesters assembled at the Madhepura railway station and vandalised railway properties.

In Sasaram, the agitators vandalised the BJP office and also set a toll plaza located on Delhi-Kolkata NH 19 on fire.