Patna: As the protests against Centre's newly launched Agnipath Scheme continue to rage for a third day, several roads and highways were blocked by agitators at various places in Bihar. Protesters block NH-31 Highway at Mansi (Khagariya), leaving hundreds of vehicles stranded.

They also protested at Hajipur railway station, where they were later chased away by the police. "Situation at the moment is alright. Hooligans have been chased away. Some of them have been detained for questioning," SP Hajipur, Maneesh was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.