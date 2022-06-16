New Delhi: Rail and road traffic were disrupted in several districts of Bihar on Thursday as armed forces aspirants took to the streets to protest against the government’s Agnipath Recruitment Scheme voicing concerns over job security and pension. “We demand that the recruitment be done as it used to be done earlier. Tour of Duty (ToD) be rolled back and exams are held as earlier. Nobody will go to Army just for 4 years”, a protester said. “Where will we go after working for only 4 years?… we will be homeless after 4 years of service. So we have jammed the roads; the country’s leaders will now get to know that people are aware,” said another protestor in Jehanabad, Bihar.

Under the ‘Agnipath’ scheme, most soldiers will leave the service in just four years as only 25 per cent ‘Agniveers’ will be allowed to continue for another 15 years under permanent commission. The armed forces will recruit 46,000 ‘Agniveers’ this year and the eligible age for selection will be in the range of 17.5 years to 21 years. The recruitment under the scheme is set to kick within 90 days. The monthly salary of an ‘Agniveer’ in the first year of employment would be Rs 30,000 and the in-hand amount would be Rs 21,000 as Rs 9,000 would go to a corpus with an equal contribution of the government.

Agnipath Scheme Protest: Here are the LIVE Updates