New Delhi: Rail and road traffic were disrupted in several districts of Bihar on Thursday as armed forces aspirants took to the streets to protest against the government’s Agnipath Recruitment Scheme voicing concerns over job security and pension. “We demand that the recruitment be done as it used to be done earlier. Tour of Duty (ToD) be rolled back and exams are held as earlier. Nobody will go to Army just for 4 years”, a protester said.  “Where will we go after working for only 4 years?… we will be homeless after 4 years of service. So we have jammed the roads; the country’s leaders will now get to know that people are aware,” said another protestor in Jehanabad, Bihar.

Under the ‘Agnipath’ scheme, most soldiers will leave the service in just four years as only 25 per cent ‘Agniveers’ will be allowed to continue for another 15 years under permanent commission. The armed forces will recruit 46,000 ‘Agniveers’ this year and the eligible age for selection will be in the range of 17.5 years to 21 years. The recruitment under the scheme is set to kick within 90 days. The monthly salary of an ‘Agniveer’ in the first year of employment would be Rs 30,000 and the in-hand amount would be Rs 21,000 as Rs 9,000 would go to a corpus with an equal contribution of the government.

  • 12:45 PM IST

  • 12:13 PM IST

  • 12:12 PM IST

    Agnipath Recruitment Scheme Protest LIVE: A huge crowd gathered at the railway track in Nawada to protest against Agnipath Recruitment Scheme. Rail traffic disrupted.

  • 12:00 PM IST

    Agnipath Recruitment Scheme Protest LIVE: What Are Protesters Demanding?

    – Withdrawal of Agnipath scheme
    – The aspirants are unhappy with the changes introduced under the new scheme, particularly the length of service, no pension provisions for those released early, and the 17.5 to 21 age restriction that now makes many of them ineligible.

  • 11:49 AM IST

    Agnipath Recruitment Scheme Protest LIVE: “We work hard to get inducted into the Armed forces. How will the service be for 4 years, with months of training and leaves? How will we protect the nation after getting trained for just 3 years? Govt has to take back this scheme”, a protester said.

  • 11:43 AM IST

    Agnipath Recruitment Scheme Protest LIVE: “I can see pictures of violent protests, people burning tyres etc. These are aspirants who are intending to work for the security of the nation?”: Captain Shweta Mishra (retd) on protests over Centre’s Agnipath Recruitment Scheme.

  • 11:17 AM IST

    Agnipath Recruitment Scheme Protest LIVE: In Bihar’s Nawada, a huge crowd gathers to protest against the recently announced Agnipath recruitment scheme.

  • 11:13 AM IST

    Agnipath Recruitment Scheme LIVE: Army aspirants venting out their ire by placing burning tyres on the roads. Traffic disrupted in several districts of Bihar.

  • 11:10 AM IST

    Agnipath Recruitment Scheme Protest LIVE: Aspirants protesting against the Agnipath recruitment scheme set a bogie of the Bhabua-Patna Intercity Express on fire.

  • 11:08 AM IST

    Agnipath Recruitment Scheme Protest LIVE: In Buxar district, more than 100 young men stormed the railway station and squatted on the tracks, blocking trains.