New Delhi: Ahead of Bihar Assembly Election, likely to take place this October-November, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav sought 'apology' from the people of the state, remarking that while he was very young while the party was in power there for 15 years, 'I apologise for anything wrong that we might have done while in power'.

Speaking at a rally on Thursday, Tejashwi, who is also the leader of the opposition in the state, said, "Yes, our party was in power in the state for 15 years, but I was not a part of the government as I was very young. However, no one can say that Lalu ji didn't deliver social justice".

"I apologise for any mistake that we (the party) might have committed in those 15 years," he added.

#WATCH—Thik hai 15 saal hum log saata mein rahe,par hum sarkar mein nahi the,hum chhote the.Phir bhi humari sarkar rahi.Isse koi inkaar nahi kar sakta ki Laluji ne samajik nyay nahi kiya.15 saal mein humse koi bhul huyi thi toh hum uske liye maafi mangete hain:Tejashwi Yadav(2.7) pic.twitter.com/5dYL8cuhob — ANI (@ANI) July 3, 2020

He further assured the people that if given another chance, he will not let them down.

Notably, RJD was in power in Bihar from 1990-2005. Tejashwi’s father and RJD founder and chief, Lalu Prasad Yadav, was the Chief Minister from 1990-1997. However, after Lalu Yadav, his wife Rabri Devi was the Chief Minister from 1997-2005, with a month-long President’s rule in 1999, and a week-long Nitish Kumar government in 2000 in between.

Nitish Kumar, incidentally, is the current Chief Minister of Bihar.

However, during his term as Chief Minister, there were allegations of misgovernance and corruption against Lalu Yadav. He is currently serving jail term after his conviction in cases related to the infamous fodder scam.