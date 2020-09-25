New Delhi: Ahead of the upcoming Bihar assembly polls, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday announced that his government will give Rs 25,000 to the girls who pass intermediate exams and Rs 50,000 to the ones who will graduate. Also Read - Bihar Assembly Election 2020 Full Schedule: Polling to Take Place in 3 Phases From October 28, Results on November 10

"We will create a new department for skill development & promoting entrepreneurship. ITI & Polytechnic institutes will come under it. We will financially help people who would want to start their venture," he added.

The Chief Minister also welcomed the announcement of Bihar Assembly elections dates by the Election Commission earlier today. He hoped people will come out to vote during Bihar elections, even during these unprecedented times of COVID-19.

Notably, the elections for the 243 Assembly seats in Bihar will take place in three phases between October 28 till November 7. Announcing the Bihar polls dates, Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora had said, "Elections for the first phase will take place on October 28 on 71 Assembly constituencies, elections for second phase on 94 seats will take place on November 3, and the third phase poll on 78 Assembly seats will be on November 7."

The counting of votes will take place on November 10.