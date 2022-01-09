Patna: An Indian Air Force (IAF) officer has allegedly been stabbed to death at a village under Sangrampur police station in Bihar’s East Champaran district. The incident reportedly took place in Ghusiyar Bind Toli. The official identified as Aditya alias Alok Tiwari was a resident of Tiwari Tola of the Sangrampur police station area.Also Read - Gen Rawat Chopper Crash: IAF To Brief Rajnath Singh At 11 AM

Speaking to news agency ANI, the father of the deceased said, "We have sown mustard crop in our field and the liquor mafia used to pass through our fields, to which my son objected and asked them not to do so. But they killed him."

"The officer was stabbed to death in the Sangrampur police station area of the district. The police have reached there and investigated the matter," Superintendent of Police Kumar Ashish said. The officer's body was cremated after the post-mortem was conducted, he added.

“Special Investigation Teams (SIT) has been constituted. Three to four people have also been taken under custody for inquiry. The incident is being investigated,” Ashish said. According to the family, Aditya Tiwari was a Junior Warrant Officer (JWO) in the 40 Wing of Indian Air Force who was posted in Amritsar.