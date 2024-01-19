Home

Tejashwi Trashes Speculations As Lalu Meets Nitish Amid JDU-RJD Rift Rumours

Tejashwi Yadav called the speculations of a rumored rift between the JD(U) and RJD as divorced from ground reality after the Bihar deputy CM and his father Lalu Prasad Yadav met Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Friday.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav in conversation during the Makar Sankranti festival celebrations, in Patna. (File Photo: ANI)

Bihar News: Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav trashed speculations about a rumored split between the Janata Dal (United) and the RJD ahead in Bihar of the Lok Sabha polls, terming the rumours as “divorced from ground reality”.

Tejashwi’s comments came after he and his father and RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav met Bihar chief minister and JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar at his residence on Friday. Speaking to reporters after the meeting with Nitish, Tejashwi asserted that rumours of a rift were divorced from “ground reality”.

“I feel sorry when you people ask questions that seem so divorced from ground reality,” Yadav said.

“Why is there so much curiosity about when seat-sharing was likely to be final in Mahagathbandhan? Has the BJP-led NDA sorted it out in its own camp?,” the Bihar Deputy CM asked. “Nobody cares about that,” he said.

Asked about Home Minister Amit Shah’s interview to a Hindi daily in which his response to a query on Kumar, who dumped the BJP less than two years ago, was being interpreted as an admission of doors not being shut on the JD(U) boss.

The young RJD leader replied sarcastically, “I do not know. Maybe you people have better knowledge of what Amit Shah wanted to imply.”

Yadav, who is on the ED radar, and has skipped more than one summonses issued by the agency, said, “We are running a government that will not be distracted from the agenda of working for the people. The RJD and the JD(U) are firmly together and will jointly contest the Lok Sabha polls to defeat the BJP.”

JD(U)-RJD Rift?

A rumored rift between the two Mahagathbandhan allies has reportedly been brewing as JD(U) leaders have been calling for an expeditious seat-sharing deal, a suggestion which was rebuffed by the RJD supremo a couple of days ago.

Speculations are rife that the JD(U), which won 16 seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls that it fought as an NDA partner, would not agree to a lesser number this time while the RJD, which drew a blank, would insist on a lion’s share citing its superior numerical strength in the assembly.

Will Nitish go back to NDA?

Nitish Kumar, an old BJP partner, had called off the alliance in August 2023, accusing the saffron party of trying to split the JD(U) and vowing to defeat the NDA in 2024 by bringing together the entire opposition.

He played a key role in INDIA bloc’s formation, and hosted the first meeting in Patna of leaders opposed to the BJP who agreed to huddle together burying past differences.

The longest-serving CM of the state took over as the JD(U) president recently, replacing close aide Rajiv Ranjan Singh “Lalan” who was rumoured to have grown too close to the RJD camp.

There are also speculations that Nitish Kumar and his JD(U) may rejoin the BJP-led NDA and severe ties with the RJD ahead of the general elections.

Meanwhile, in an apparent jibe at the JD(U) supremo, Bihar BJP chief said that Nitish was welcome to apply for BJP’s primary membership if he so desires.

#WATCH | Patna: Bihar BJP President Samrat Chaudhary says, "…If Bihar CM Nitish Kumar wants the primary membership of BJP then he's welcome…" pic.twitter.com/xCETSIYdgh — ANI (@ANI) January 19, 2024

A few months ago, Kumar had chided the Congress for losing focus on INDIA out of its preoccupation with assembly polls in a few states.

Last week, he turned down the offer of convener’s post in the INDIA bloc, asserting that he did not want a designation for himself and suggesting that the coalition should instead focus on better coordination among partners.

However, a key aide claiming to have witnessed what transpired at the coalition’s virtual meeting, said Kumar was “peeved at the offer as it came belatedly and seemed like an afterthought, without regard to his stature as the architect of the alliance”.

Rumors have been rife about many disgruntled partners may separate from the INDIA bloc and form a separate alliance for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

On Thursday, National Conference president Farooq Abdullah said there is a threat to the INDIA bloc if a consensus on seat sharing is not reached soon, asserting that some members may try to form a separate grouping.

(With PTI inputs)

