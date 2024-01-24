Home

Always Been Demanding Bharat Ratna For Karpoori Thakur Ji: Nitish Kumar

Karpoori Thakur was a socialist leader and freedom fighter.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar welcomed the decision. (File)

Bharat Ratna For Karpoori Thakur: The government on Tuesday announced that former Bihar Chief Minister Karpoori Thakur would be conferred the country’s highest civilian award, the Bharat Ratna posthumously before his birth anniversary which is 24 January.

Reacting to the move, JD (U) leader and current Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar praised the Centre for announcing Bharat Ratna.

“It is a matter of great pleasure to give the country’s highest honor ‘Bharat Ratna’ to former Chief Minister and great socialist leader Late Karpoori Thakur ji. This is a good decision of the Central Government. This highest honour given to Late Karpoori Thakur Ji on his 100th birth anniversary will create positive sentiments among all sections. We have always been demanding to give ‘Bharat Ratna’ to the Late Karpoori Thakur ji. The years-old demand has been fulfilled today,” Bihar CM posted on X.

Meanwhile, JD (U)’s alliance partner in the state, the RJD said it was done to get votes.

RJD’s Mrityunjay Tiwari said the BJP was verbally abusing Karpoori Thakur when he was alive and did not remember him for nine years.

“Our party and leader Lalu Yadav were demanding Bharat Ratna for him continuously. Now that elections are near, they are remembering Karpoori Thakur and awarded him the Bharat Ratna. They are remembering him for votes,” he added.

Karpoori Thakur was born on January 24 1924 and passed away on February 17, 1988. He was a socialist leader and freedom fighter who served as the chief minister of Bihar twice. Before that, he held the post of Bihar education minister and deputy chief minister.

He was well-known for championing the cause of the backward classes.

Embarking on his political career with the Praja Socialist Party, he later joined forces with the Janata Party during his initial tenure as the chief minister of Bihar from 1977 to 1979. Over time, he established connections with the Janata Dal, marking a significant shift in his political affiliation.

