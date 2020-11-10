Amarpur Constituency Result: Counting of votes for Amarpur Assembly Constituency which went to polls on October 28 is over and Jayant Raj of JDU has won against Jitendra Singh of Indian National Congress and Mrinal Shekhar of the LJP. Also Read - Bihar Assembly Polls Results: RJD and Congress Delegation Approach EC Alleging Election Fraud

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections, Janardan Manjhi of JDU won this seat by defeating Mrinal Shekhar of BJP by a margin of 11,773 votes. Also Read - Never Worked Under Anybody's Pressure: EC on Allegations Over Nitish Influencing Poll Body

The 2020 Bihar election took place at a time when the country is undergoing the coronavirus pandemic. Polling, campaigning and all other processes of an election were held according to the Covid-19 guidelines laid down by the Election Commission of India (ECI). Also Read - Gujarat Bypolls 2020 Result: BJP Sweeps Victory in All 8 Seats | Full List of Winners

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 2,89,281 eligible electors, of which 1,54,811 were male, 1,33,659 female and 0 voters of the third gender. More than 3,700 candidates are in the fray for the 243 assembly seats in Bihar.

The current government in Bihar is a coalition between the JD(U) and BJP with Nitish Kumar as chief minister and Sushil Kumar Modi as the deputy chief minister.

As it happened:

4 PM: JDU’s Jayant Raj is a leading with 50190 votes and Jitendra Singh of Indian National Congress is a close second with 47924 votes. Mrinal Shekhar of the LJP has 38480.

2PM: JDU maintains its lead over other parties

10 AM: Jayant Raj of JDU is currently leading

8 AM: Counting of votes underway