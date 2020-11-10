Amarpur Constituency Result LIVE: Counting of votes for Amarpur Assembly Constituency which went to polls on October 28 has begun and early trends will emerge soon. Also Read - Kaimur District Constituencies Result LIVE: Counting of votes for 4 assembly seats begins

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections, Jayant Raj of JD (U), Jitendra Singh of Congress and Mrinal Shekhar of OTH will contest the polls from this constituency.

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections, Janardan Manjhi of JDU won this seat by defeating Mrinal Shekhar of BJP by a margin of 11,773 votes.

The 2020 Bihar election is taking place at a time when the country is undergoing the coronavirus pandemic. Polling, campaigning and all other processes of an election were held according to the Covid-19 guidelines laid down by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

More than 3,700 candidates are in the fray for the 243 assembly seats in Bihar.

The current government in Bihar is a coalition between the JD(U) and BJP with Nitish Kumar as chief minister and Sushil Kumar Modi as the deputy chief minister. It remains to be seen if Nitish Kumar can retain the power or lose the throne to Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance), helmed by RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav.