Anything For Love: Bihar Girl Shuts Power To Entire Village To Meet Boyfriend

The young couple’s night-time escapades would soon come to a halt when they were caught red-handed by the villagers bring the love affair to light, literally.

Screengrab from the video

New Delhi: It is often said that people can move mountains for love and go to extreme lengths in order to be with their beloved, this old adage recently came to life in Bihar’s Bettiah district where a girl risked the wrath on an entire village as she would often shut the power supply of the entire hamlet to meet her boyfriend during the night.

According to reports, the girl, Preeti often used to cut the power supply to the entire village to meet her boyfriend, Rajkumar, under the cover of darkness. However, while the lovebirds relished their nighttime strolls, residents in two villages of Bihar’s West Champaran region faced troubles due to the frequent power cuts perpetrated by the lovesick girl, India Today reported.

As per the report, the young girl’s antics and her love affair with Rajkumar had caused tension between the two villages as concerned villagers were unable to determine the reasons behind the power cuts which plagued them since the past one week.

However, the young couple’s night-time escapades would soon come to a halt when they were caught red-handed by the villagers bring the love affair to light, literally, and ending the mystery behind the unexplained power cuts.

Troubled by frequent power outages, the villagers had also lodged multiple complaints with the electricity department, but to no avail. The villagers finally decided to investigate what was causing the power crisis in their village and when the power was shut again, they ventured out and to their surprise, found Preeti and Rajkumar together under the cover of darkness.

“Preeti used to cut off the electricity of the village every night due to which many thefts were reported in the village. That girl troubled us a lot,” the report quoted a villager, Govinda Chaudhary, as saying.

The infuriated villagers thrashed Rajkumar with sticks even as Preeti tried to save her lover from the assault, a viral video on social media shows. The young man later came back with his friends to avenge the assault and thrashed some villagers.

One video shows some boys from the village asking Preeti who she is with and telling others to record the incident on camera. However, the defiant girl backs her lover and saves him from the group of boys.

Fearing that things might escalate further, elders from the two villagers later sat down and decided to get Rajkumar and Preeti married to resolve the matter.

And thus, this strange yet familiar love story received a happy ending as the lovebirds were wed at a local temple.

