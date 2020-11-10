Araria Constituency Result Live Updates: In Bihar Assembly Election 2020, Araria Assembly Constituency (AC No 49) went to polls on November 07 in the final phase and as per EC updates, this constituency recorded 50.90% voter turnout. The counting of votes will begin at 8 Am and the clear picture of winners will be known by evening. Also Read - Bihar Election Results 2020 LIVE Updates: Early Trends Indicate Neck-And-Neck Battle Between BJP, RJD+ | Counting of Votes Underway

In this election, Arariais is witnessing a tight fight between the Congress MLA and Janata Dal (United's) Shagufta Ajim.

Apart from this, 10 other candidates are also in the fray. While Ashish Kumar Bhardwaj, Jawwad Alam, Bechan Paswan and Raja Babu are contesting for the seat independently, Lok Jan Shakti Party has fielded Chandra Shekhar Singh Baban, The Plurals Party has fielded Amit Anand Jha, Rashtriya Jansambhavna Party has given the ticket to Md. Imtiyaz, Social Democratic Party Of India to Qamrul Hoda, Apna Kisan Party To Md. Moustaq Alam and All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen to Md. Rashid Anwer.

In Assembly Election 2015, Congress candidate Avidur Rahman won Araria constituency seat with a margin of 22.8% securing 92667 votes against LJSP candidate Ajay Kumar Jha.