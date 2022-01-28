Gaya: An aircraft of the Indian Army’s Officers’ Training Academy with two trainee pilots on board, crashed on Friday shortly after take off, reported news agency ANI quoting a senior official. Fortunately, both pilots were safe, according to Bangajeet Saha, the Director of Gaya International Airport. He said the crash took place in fields adjoining a village under Bodh Gaya block, when the pilots tried to make an emergency landing.Also Read - Thousands of RRB Exam Candidates Protest in Patna, Arrah; Block Railway Tracks For Over 5 Hours

Villagers noticed the trainer aircraft falling down, rushed to the spot and pulled the cadets out. They were taken away by Army personnel who arrived soon afterwards. Debris of the crashed plane was also collected by them.

"The nature of the technical fault that might have caused the crash will be known only upon examination by experts," the airport director said.

(Based on agency inputs)