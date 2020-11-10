Arrah Constituency Election Result LIVE: The 243-seat Bihar Assembly went to polls in three phases starting October 28. In the first phase, voting was done for 71 seats on October 28; the second phase for 94 seats on November 3; the third for 78 seats on November 7 and the results will be announced today. The major political parties in Bihar are Janata Dal (United), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). RJD ally Congress. Among other players are Samajwadi Party, National Congress Party (NCP). The incumbent National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government in the state is led by JD(U) leader chief minister Nitish Kumar. Also Read - Raghopur Constituency Result LIVE: Will Tejashwi be Able to Retain His Turf? Counting to Begin at 8

In the previous election, the alliance was led by the BJP alongside three smaller allies namely the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), the Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLDP) and the Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM). The JD(U) contested 2016 Assembly elections as part of the current opposition Mahagathbandan.

Arrah Constituency Election Result LIVE Updates:

6.39 am: Counting of votes to start at 8 AM. Check all the latest updates here.

Arrah Constituency:

Arrah Vidhan Sabha is located in Bhojpur district of Bihar and comes under the Arrah Lok Sabha constituency. In 2020 Assembly polls, BJP’s Amarendra Pratap Singh, is taking on Anand Rai of the plurals. R. K. Singh (BJP) is the present Lok Sabha MP of Arrah and Mohammad Nawaz Alam (RJD) is the present MLA of Arrah Legislative Assembly.

As per the estimates of the 2011 census, out of a total of 392181 population, 33.34% is rural and 66.66% is urban population. The Scheduled castes (SC) and Scheduled tribes (ST) ratio is 12.1 and 0.55, respectively out of total population.

As per the voter list of 2019, there are 324145 electorates and 339 polling stations in this constituency. Voter turnout was 51.43% in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections whereas it was 51.41% in the 2015 assembly elections.