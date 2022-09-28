Patna: The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has decided to seek world heritage status for the Barabar and Nagarjuni caves in Bihar. The proposal will be submitted to the UNESCO through ASI headquarters in New Delhi. The Barabar Hills, located in the Makhdumpur region, embrace the cluster of four caves, together called Barabar caves. These are known as ‘Lomas Rishi’, ‘Sudama’, ‘Vishwakarma’ and ‘Karan Chaupar’ caves. These caves are considered to be one of the oldest surviving rock-cut caves in India dating back to the Mauryan period. The Maurya period is believed to have lasted from 321 BC to 185 BC.Also Read - Hindu Outfits Threaten Protest After Jaipur Man Barred From Entering Taj Mahal With Lord Krishna Idol

The Nagarjuni Hills comprising three caves are around two kilometres from Barabar.

Superintending Archaeologist (ASI, Patna circle) Goutami Bhattacharya said, "Both of the hill cave carvings are believed to be from the same time period. We (Patna zone of the ASI) are preparing a detailed proposal which will soon be sent to the UNESCO for inclusion in its tentative list of the World Heritage Sites,"

“These caves are hewn from granitic monolithic stone with a high degree of symmetry and having polished inner surfaces (famous Mauryan polish), which reflects the unique and marvelous craftsmanship of Indian artisans, approx 2,200 years ago,” she said.

‘Lomas Rishi’ is one of the oldest rock-cut caves in India, Bhattacharya added.

“The inclusion of the Barabar and Nagarjuni caves in the tentative list of world heritage sites will ensure proper maintenance,” she concluded.

(With PTI inputs)