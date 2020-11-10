Bakhri Constituency Result Live Updates: Election results for Bakhri Assembly constituency are being declared today. Bakhri is one of the 243 Vidhan Sabha constituencies in Bihar. This seat is reserved for the Scheduled Caste (SC). The NDA candidate from the Bakhri Assembly seat is Ramshankar Paswan of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and he is fighting against Suryakant Paswan of the CPI. Also Read - Bihar Election Results 2020 LIVE Updates: Counting of Votes at All 55 Centres Across 38 Districts to Begin at 8 AM

In Bihar Assembly election 2015, Upendra Paswan of the RJD defeated Ramanand Ram of the BJP to win from the Bakhri seat, by 49.26 per cent votes. Also Read - Bihar Assembly Election Results 2020 LIVE STREAMING: When And Where to Watch Latest Emerging Trends

The polling for Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 was held in three phases and concluded on Saturday (November 7). Counting of votes in Bihar Election Results 2020 for all the 243 Legislative Assembly seats is taking place on Tuesday (November 10). Also Read - Ahead of Result Day in Bihar, EC Increases Vote-counting Stations to Ensure Social Distancing

Many exit polls have predicted thumping victory for the RJD-led Grand Alliance in Bihar saying that Tejashwi Yadav might dislodge the Nitish Kumar-led NDA alliance to become the new chief minister, while others have predicted a hung assembly.

Latest information about the leading and trailing candidates in Bakhri Assembly election results 2020 will be updated as and when it comes.