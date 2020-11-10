Bankipur Constituency Result Live Updates: Counting of votes for Bankipur Assembly Constituency which went to polls on November 3 is now over and BJP’s Nitin Nabin has emerged victorious, defeating Luv Sinha of Congress. Also Read - Tej Pratap Yadav Wins From Hasanpur Constituency

Notably, Luv Sinha is the son of politician and actor Shatrughan Sinha. In Bihar Assembly Election 2015, BJP candidate Nitin Nabin won Bankipur constituency seat with a margin of 27.6% securing 86759 votes against Congress candidate Kumar Ashish. Naveen polled 60.19 per cent votes, while Kumar Ashish polled 32.6 per cent votes in the 2015 Bihar elections. Also Read - Patna District Constituencies Result LIVE: Anant Singh leads in Mokama, Luv Sinha trails

The 2020 Bihar election is taking place at a time when the country is undergoing the coronavirus pandemic. Polling, campaigning and all other processes of an election were held according to the Covid-19 guidelines laid down by the Election Commission of India (ECI). Also Read - Kaimur District Constituencies Result LIVE: RJD leads in Bhabua, Mohania; BJP leads in Ramgarh

More than 3,700 candidates are in the fray for the 243 assembly seats in Bihar.

The current government in Bihar is a coalition between the JD(U) and BJP with Nitish Kumar as chief minister and Sushil Kumar Modi as the deputy chief minister. It remains to be seen if Nitish Kumar can retain the power or lose the throne to Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance), helmed by RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav.

Here are the updates:

4 PM: BJP’s Nitin Nabin leading with over 4,500 votes.

2 PM: BJP’s Nitin Nabin ahead of Luv Sinha, Pushpam Priya Chaudhary

10 Am: Three-time MLA Nitin Nabin is leading from Bankipur while Luv Sinha and Pushpam Priya from the Plurals Party are trailing from the seat.

Congress candidate Luv Sinha trails BJP's Nitin Nabin by 1,200 votes in Bankipur seat. Plurals Party chief Pushpam Priya Choudhary bags only 121 of 3,860 votes counted so far. #BiharElectionResults — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 10, 2020

8:30 AM: Congress is leading as per early trends.

8.oo am: Counting of votes begins