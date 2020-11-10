Bankipur Constituency Result Live Updates: Counting of votes for Bankipur Assembly Constituency which went to polls on November 3 has begun and Congress is leading as per early trends. Also Read - Tej Pratap Yadav trails from Hasanpur Constituency

Nitin Nabin of BJP, Luv Sinha of Congress and Pushpam Priya Chaudhary of newly-formed Plurals Party will be competing for this seat. Notably, Luv Sinha is the son of politician and actor Shatrughan Sinha and this is his first election. Shatrughan Sinha has been elected as a member of Parliament from this constituency. Also Read - Kaimur District Constituencies Result LIVE: RJD leads in Bhabua, Mohania; BJP leads in Ramgarh

In Bihar Assembly Election 2015, BJP candidate Nitin Nabin won Bankipur constituency seat with a margin of 27.6% securing 86759 votes against Congress candidate Kumar Ashish. Naveen polled 60.19 per cent votes, while Kumar Ashish polled 32.6 per cent votes in the 2015 Bihar elections. Also Read - Counting of Votes for Bihar Assembly Election 2020 begins. Here's our Step-by-Step Guide

The 2020 Bihar election is taking place at a time when the country is undergoing the coronavirus pandemic. Polling, campaigning and all other processes of an election were held according to the Covid-19 guidelines laid down by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

More than 3,700 candidates are in the fray for the 243 assembly seats in Bihar.

The current government in Bihar is a coalition between the JD(U) and BJP with Nitish Kumar as chief minister and Sushil Kumar Modi as the deputy chief minister. It remains to be seen if Nitish Kumar can retain the power or lose the throne to Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance), helmed by RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav.