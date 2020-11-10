Barh Constituency Election Result Live: The 243-seat Bihar Assembly went to polls in three phases starting October 28. In the first phase, 71 seats went to the polls on October 28; the second phase for 94 seats on November 3; the third for 78 seats on November 7 and the results will be announced today. The major political parties in Bihar are Janata Dal (United), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). RJD ally Congress. Among other players are Samajwadi Party, National Congress Party (NCP). The incumbent National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government in the state is led by JD(U) leader chief minister Nitish Kumar. Also Read - Bikram Constituency Election Result LIVE: Counting of Votes to Start at 8 AM

In the previous election, the alliance was led by the BJP alongside three smaller allies namely the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), the Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLDP) and the Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM). The JD(U) contested 2016 Assembly elections as part of the current opposition Mahagathbandan.

Barh Constituency Election Result Live Updates:

6.32 am: Counting of votes to start at 8 am. Check all the latest updates here.

Barh Constituency:

Barh Vidhan Sabha is located in Patna district of Bihar and comes under the Munger Lok Sabha constituency. In Barh, there will be a straight contest between BJP’s Gyanendra Kumar Singh and Congress’s Satyendra Bahadur.

Rajiv Ranjan Singh Alias Lalan Singh (JD(U)) is the present Lok Sabha MP of Munger and Gyanendra Kumar Singh (BJP) is the present MLA of Barh Legislative Assembly.

As per the estimates of 2011 census, out of total 413880 population 85.15% is rural and 14.85% is urban population.

The Scheduled castes (SC) and Scheduled tribes (ST) ratio is 19.07 and 0.15, respectively out of total population. As per the voter list of 2019, there are 276920 electorates and 289 polling stations in this constituency.