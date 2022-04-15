Begusarai/Bihar: In a major boost to private investment in the state, CM Nitish Kumar and Industry Minister on Friday inaugurated arguably the largest Pepsi bottling plant in the eastern region on the Industrial Growth Centre premises in Barauni’s Asurari. To produce carbonated soft drinks, Varun Beverages Limited (VBL), one of the largest franchisees of multinational beverage company PepsiCo, has established a bottling unit, which has been built over an area of more than 50 acres.Also Read - Believed Dead, Bihar's Buxar Man Returns After 12 Years in Karachi Jail

The plant has planned to start producing 16.22 million cases of carbonated soft drinks, 7.02 million cases of packed juices, and 8.34 million cases of packaged drinking water every year. The firm, which has spent roughly Rs 330 crore in its new endeavor so far, plans to invest additional Rs 220 crore by 2024-25 to increase the unit’s manufacturing capacity.

Speaking on the sidelines of the inauguration event, BJP leader Amrendra Kumar Amar and Begusarai MP Giriraj Singh, said the commencement of such a big private unit would attract other big private players to establish their units here.

Varun Beverages Limited-Largest franchisee of PepsiCo in the world

Varun Beverages Limited (VBL or Company) is a key player in beverage industry and one of the largest franchisee of PepsiCo in the world (outside USA). The Company produces and distributes a wide range of carbonated soft drinks (CSDs), as well as a large selection of non-carbonated beverages (NCBs), including packaged drinking water sold under trademarks owned by PepsiCo.