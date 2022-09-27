Begusarai: Navratri, a colourful festival that makes the celebration of homecoming of Goddess Durga is celebrated with much fervor across various states and villages in India. Every place celebrates this auspicious festival with different age old rituals and traditions in different places. But, this year, the Durga Temples located in Bhagwanpur block near Begusarai broke a tradition as old as 700 years.Also Read - Akasa Air Adds Agartala And Guwahati To Its Network, Additional Daily Flights On Bengaluru-Chennai Route

This historic temple had a history of traditional animal sacrifice that has now been replaced. According to report by News 18, devotees here will now offer vegetable and fruits like sugarcane and pumpkin to Goddess Vaishnavi. This tradition was written in the history f the temple since its establishment.

Reportedly, it was believed here that devotees sacrificed as many as 10000 animals on Durga Puja every years after their wishes are fulfilled.

The idol of Durga, or as it is also called as Shaktipeeth here, is said to have been brought from Nadia in Bengal 700 years ago. The deity was worshipped as the Kuldevi and established in Lakahnpur.

As per reports, the temple is managed by Maa Durga Temple Pushpalata Ghosh Charitable Trust. In an endeavour to bring changes, the committee decided to break this age old tradition and introduce new rituals.

People from all walks of life visit the only temple in Begusarai that is believed to keep the authentic Bengali traditions alive.