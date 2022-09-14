Patna: A day after one person was killed and 11 others critically injured in two separate incidents in Bihar’s Begusarai district, Bihar Police on Wednesday suspended seven police officials. Addressing media persons, Additional Director General of Police (HQ) Jitendra Singh Gangwar said, “Prima facie, our patrolling party was on the streets. Still, they either could not stop the criminals or could not do the checking. In this connection, seven Police officials have been suspended with immediate effect.”Also Read - 1 Killed, 9 Injured in Separate Firing Incidents by Bike-Borne Assailants in Bihar's Begusarai

Asked about the attackers, ADG Gangwar said CCTV footage captured the assailants and police are verifying their identities. He said some people have been detained and police are questioning them. Also Read - Nitish Kumar Suffers Blow In Daman And Diu As 15 JD(U) Panchayat Members Join BJP

“Checking was done all through the night. Neighbouring districts were alerted. A separate investigation team has collected CCTV footage. The criminals can be seen on them. We are verifying. A few people have been detained and they are being questioned,” added the officials. Also Read - JEE Advanced Result 2022: Bihar Boy Abhijeet Anand Tops IIT-Guwahati Zone, Reveals Key Preparation Strategy

One person died while nine others sustained injuries in separate firing incidents at different locations on Tuesday in Bihar’s Begusarai, according to a police official. Two motorcycle-borne gunmen went on a rampage in Bihar’s Begusarai district, firing indiscriminately at people in crowded areas.

The gunmen opened fire at Malhipur Chowk in Begusarai town on Tuesday evening, targeting shops in the busy area, a police officer said. Panicked people started running for their lives, while shopkeepers fled leaving shops open. The miscreants then went to Barauni Thermal Chowk, Barauni, Teghra, Bachwara and Rajendra Bridge, and continued firing at people, he said.

Superintendent of Police, Yogendra Kumar said that the police are checking the CCTV footage to ascertain the perpetrators.

As per police, two bike-borne assailants are behind the firing incidents in which several people are reported to be injured. “Two persons with bullet injuries have been brought to the hospital,” said the doctor in the Government hospital in Teghra. Further investigation into the matter is underway.

A 30-year-old man, Chandan Kumar, was killed and 11 others were critically injured in the mayhem, Superintendent of Police Yogendra Kumar told reporters. Some of the injured were admitted to the government hospital in Begusarai, while others were sent to Patna for better treatment, he said.

Security has been beefed up in the district, and all the entry points have been barricaded after the incident.

LOCALS CALL FOR BEGUSARAI BANDH

Following the incident, panicked local residents called for a district “bandh” on Wednesday. Union minister Giriraj Singh, who is sitting MP from Begusarai, RSS Pracharak and BJP leader Rakesh Sinha rushed to Begusarai this morning and questioned the law and order situation of Bihar.