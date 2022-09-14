Bihar CM Reaction to Begusarai Firing: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has made a statement on the shooting incident that took place in Begusarai on Tuesday. He has expressed apprehension of “conspiracy” in this case. Nitish Kumar said that the officers have been ordered to keep an eye on each and every development. Also, he said that there seems to be some conspiracy. Apart from this, Nitish Kumar said that the people of the “most backward caste” were targeted.Also Read - Bihar Government Removes Patna ADM Who Beat Up Protesting Teaching Job Aspirant | Video Inside

Questions being raised on CM Nitish Kumar

After the firing incident in Begusarai, questions are being raised about the governance of Nitish Kumar. BJP is constantly attacking him. Meanwhile, Nitish Kumar met the DGP and inquired about the incident. Nitish Kumar for the first time reacted to the Begusarai shooting and pointed to a conspiracy. He said that the policemen who were negligent have been suspended and the entire incident is being investigated from every aspect. He said that such an incident has never happened before.

Tuesday’s shooting in Begusarai

On Tuesday evening, two bike-borne miscreants shot 11 innocent people in Begusarai. One of them died on the spot. while others were injured. The injured patients are being treated at various hospitals. After this incident, the police have blocked the entire area.

Bullets fired in busy market

The gunmen opened fire at Malhipur Chowk in Begusarai town on Tuesday evening, targeting shops in the busy area, a police officer said. Panicked people started running for their lives, while shopkeepers fled leaving shops open. The miscreants then went to Barauni Thermal Chowk, Barauni, Teghra, Bachwara and Rajendra Bridge, and continued firing at people.