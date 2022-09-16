Begusarai Shootout: All the four accused in the Begusarai mass shooting incident that killed one person, and injured at least nine have been taken into custody. The accused have been identified as Yuvraaj, Keshav, Arjun and Sumit. They are residents of Begusarai. Speaking to reporters ADGP ranked officer asserted that the culprits did not even know who they were shooting. “The two shot at random. It appears to be the work of psychopaths”.Also Read - Begusarai Firing: Seems To Be A Conspiracy As People Of Most Backward Caste Were Targeted, Says Nitish Kumar

The gunmen opened fire at Malhipur Chowk in Begusarai town on Tuesday evening, targeting shops in the busy area, a police officer said. Panicked people started running for their lives, while shopkeepers fled leaving shops open. The miscreants then went to Barauni Thermal Chowk, Barauni, Teghra, Bachwara and Rajendra Bridge, and continued firing at people.

One of the accused Keshav was arrested from Jhajha in Jamui while he was onboard the Maurya Express Train trying to escape to Ranchi. Sumit and Yuvraj were arrested yesterday (September 15) from Begusarai while the fourth accused, Arjun, was arrested from Sahibpur Kamal.

A day after the incident, seven police officials were suspended for dereliction of duty.

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar alleged the involvement of the BJP in the said incident. Without mentioning the name of the party, the CM said, “It appears the firings took place in the areas dominated by the Muslims and OBCs. It was selective too. Matlab Saaf hai (intention is clear).”

The Chief Minister also directed the DGP to probe all angles of the crime.