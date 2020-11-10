Belaganj Constituency Result Live Updates: Counting of votes for Belaganj Assembly Constituency which went to polls on November 3 has begun. Here are the updates: Also Read - Bihar Election Results 2020: Counting Expected to be Finished Late Tonight, Says Election Commission

10 AM: Early trends show RJD candidate Surendra Prasad Yadav leading Also Read - Election Commission to Address Presser at 1:30 PM Amid Bihar Vote Counting | Here's What to Expect

About this constituency Also Read - Mar Gaye Bhai: Babul Supriyo Takes Jibe at Mahagathbandhan as Trends Show NDA Leading

The constituency comes under the Gaya district with an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 28.05 per cent.There were a total of 2,49,598 eligible electors including 132,456 males and as many as 117,136 female voters. Meanwhile, 6 voters belonged to the third gender category.

In 2015 assembly elections, RJD candidate Surendra Prasad Yadav won the Belaganj constituency seat for the second time in a row defeating Sharim Ali of Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) by a margin of 21.1 per cent or 30,341 votes. Yadav secured a total of 71,067 votes against HAMS candidate Sharim Ali.

This year, the key candidates in fray from Belaganj include Ajay Kumar Sinha (RLSP), Ajay Yadav (RJD), Arvind Kumar Singh (LJP), Manorma Devi (JDU), Shashi Kumar (PMS), Kumari Veena (IND), Gaurav Kumar Sinha (IND), Chandrika Prasad (IND), Manoj Yadav (IND), Ram Lakhan Yadav (IND), and Subhas Chandra Bose (IND).

Polling in all three phases ended on November 7 and the counting of votes in the 243-seat Bihar Assembly Election 2020 is scheduled on November 10. The results for voting in Belaganj Assembly Constituency will be declared on the same day.