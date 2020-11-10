New Delhi: Belaganj is one the 243 assembly constituencies in Bihar that went to polls in the first phase of elections on October 28. The constituency comes under the Gaya district with an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 28.05 per cent. Also Read - Chakai Constituency Result LIVE: Counting of Votes to begin at 8 AM

There were a total of 2,49,598 eligible electors including 132,456 males and as many as 117,136 female voters. Meanwhile, 6 voters belonged to the third gender category.

In 2015 assembly elections, RJD candidate Surendra Prasad Yadav won the Belaganj constituency seat for the second time in a row defeating Sharim Ali of Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) by a margin of 21.1 per cent or 30,341 votes. Yadav secured a total of 71,067 votes against HAMS candidate Sharim Ali.

This year, the key candidates in fray from Belaganj include Ajay Kumar Sinha (RLSP), Ajay Yadav (RJD), Arvind Kumar Singh (LJP), Manorma Devi (JDU), Shashi Kumar (PMS), Kumari Veena (IND), Gaurav Kumar Sinha (IND), Chandrika Prasad (IND), Manoj Yadav (IND), Ram Lakhan Yadav (IND), and Subhas Chandra Bose (IND).

Polling in all three phases ended on November 7 and the counting of votes in the 243-seat Bihar Assembly Election 2020 is scheduled on November 10. The results for voting in Belaganj Assembly Constituency will be declared on the same day.