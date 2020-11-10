New Delhi: The counting of votes for Bhagalpur Assembly Constituency of Bihar will begin shortly. The early trends will emerge by 10 AM. Notably, the Bhagalpur seat went to polls in the second phase of Bihar assembly elections i.e. on November 3. Also Read - Nalanda Constituency Election Result LIVE: Counting of Votes to Begin Shortly

In 2015 Vidhan Sabha elections, Bhagalpur seat was won by Congress's Ajeet Sharma by a margin of 6.99% votes. BJP's Arjit Shashwat Choubey emerged as the runner up by securing 39.25% votes.

In 2020 assembly elections, Congress's Lalan Kumar will be fighting against JD(U)'s Lalit Narayan Mandal. From LJP, Nilam Devi is in the fray. Himanshu Prasad Alias Himanshu Kumar will be fighting from the seat for RLSP.

The election has been a tough one for the ruling NDA as their Chief Minister candidate Nitish Kumar is fighting anti-incumbency. All eyes are now glued on Bihar elections results and it remains to be seen if Nitish Kumar can retain the power or lose the throne to Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance), helmed by RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav.

The exit polls– conducted on November 7– have given a clear edge to Mahagathbandhan. They are predicted to get 128-180 seats, crossing the magic mark of 122. The ruling NDA is predicted to bag 69-99 seats. Chirag Paswan’s party LJP, which broke away from the NDA coalition in Bihar and decided to go solo, is projected to get 2-8 assembly seats.