Patna: People in Bihar will soon have one toll-free emergency response number for all emergency services, including police, fire and health. The emergency response number '112' will become operational in Bihar in the next financial year, state Planning and Development Minister Bijendra Prasad Yadav said on Friday. Speaking on the budgetary demand of the Home Department in the state assembly, the Minister said, "The ERSS (Emergency Response Support System), a pan-India single number (112) based emergency response system for citizens in emergencies, will become operational in the state in the financial year 2022-23."

The ERSS is a central project for emergency response, which is launched on the lines of 911- the single number for emergency in Unites States.

"After operationalisation of the ERSS, all the emergency calls will be received and further diverted to related departments for swift help to distressed callers. The ERSS centre will function 24 hours," he said.

The ERSS project will be implemented in the state phase-wise, starting with Patna, a senior official of the Home Department later said.

The Emergency Response Support System was launched by the Centre with an aim to help people travelling across the States and Union Territories since they don’t have to remember the local emergency numbers of every place. The 112 is easy to remember and moreover it is the only emergency you need to remember in India. This is important because people emergency number confronted with an emergency can be stressed or even in panic.