Patna: As many as 38 children have tested positive for coronavirus at a remand home in Chapra, the Civil Surgeon in Bihar said on Monday. The infected children have been admitted to the district hospital. Over the past few weeks, Bihar has reported a huge surge in coronavirus cases. Several hospitals in the state have reported a shortage of beds and a lack of oxygen cylinders.

Earlier today, former Bihar Education Minister and Janata Dal (United) MLA Mewalal Chaudhry died due to coronavirus at a hospital in Patna. He had tested positive for the disease last week.

The Bihar government has already imposed a night curfew in the entire state from 9 PM to 5 AM as part of new measures to check the spread of the disease. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said a decision has been taken to extend the closure of schools, colleges and coaching centres till May 15 from April 30.

Religious places of all faiths have also been shut till May 15, the chief minister told reporters. Earlier, they were closed till April 30.

On Sunday, Bihar reported 8,690 COVID-19 cases, taking the state’s caseload to 3,14,117. A total of 27 people died of the viral infection, taking the death toll to 1,749.