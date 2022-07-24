Patna: At least five persons were killed after an explosion at an illegal firecracker factory at Khodaibag village in Bihar’s Saran district on Sunday. According to the reports, the explosion took place inside the home of a firecracker businessman. The businessman was identified as Shabir Hussain.Also Read - 11 Kanwariyas Arrested In Bihar's Jamui For Consuming Alcohol

According to the police, the house is located on the banks of a river, into which a major part of the house collapsed. The explosion was so powerful that a three-storeyed building was completely collapsed.

As many as 10 people are feared to be buried under the house.