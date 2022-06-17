Bihar Agnipath Protest: Amid the ongoing protest over the Centre’s Agnipath scheme, a video has emerged wherein school children can be seen crying as their bus got stuck in the road blockade in Darbhanga. However, with police intervention, the bus later managed to move out of the blockade.Also Read - Agnipath Protests: Man Holding Child Runs For Safety Amid Stone Pelting in Mathura. Watch Video

In the video tweeted by news agency ANI, kids were seen crying and wiping tears from their faces when a reporter asked them,”Darr lag raha hai (Are you scared)”?

School bus, with children on board, got stuck in the road blockade by agitators in Darbhanga. Watch video

#WATCH | Bihar: A school bus, with children on board, got stuck in the road blockade by agitators in Darbhanga. The bus later managed to get out of the blockade with Police intervention. The agitators were protesting against the #AgnipathRecruitmentScheme pic.twitter.com/E8lFLk9leD — ANI (@ANI) June 17, 2022

Meanwhile, violent protests over the Central government’s ‘Agnipath’ scheme for recruitment in armed forces intensified across Bihar with agitators disrupting rail and road traffic and setting the Bhagalpur-New Delhi Vikramshila Express and Jammu Tawi-Guwahati Express trains on fire.

The students are sitting on tracks at several places in Bihar and they are not ready to go home. Many of them claimed that the Agnipath scheme was suicidal for youths if they join the Army under this scheme.

“An army jawan becomes trained in at least a year’s time and it takes 5 to 6 years for the jawan to perform duty on the border posts. Under the Agnipath scheme, there is a provision of six months training and deployment anywhere in the country, including on the borders connected to Pakistan and China. Partially skilled jawans cannot survive on the border. It would not only be suicidal for the jawans and also to the entire post,” said Raj Kishore Singh, a job aspirant who has been preparing for army examination for the last 5 years.

Several organisations have given a 72-hour ultimatum to the Modi government to withdraw the Agnipath scheme or else they will intensify the agitation and call for Bharat Bandh.