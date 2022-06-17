Patna: Protests against the Agnipath’ scheme of recruitment in armed forces grew more virulent on Friday in Bihar with protesters allegedly attacking the houses of Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Renu Devi and Bihar BJP president and West Champaran MP Sanjay Jaiswal. The residence of Jaiswal, in Bettiah, was attacked by agitators wherein at least one policeman was injured. Jaiswal told news agency ANI that he was at his ancestral residence when the incident took place. “Not much damage to the property has been done,” he said.Also Read - Agnipath Agitation Reaches Bengal, Rail Traffic Disrupted

The agitators also attacked BJP MLA Vinay Bihari and vandalised his Mahindra Bolero SUV. He was on the way from Lauria to his native place. “Around 200 agitators holding batons in hands intercepted my SUV and smashed the window panes. I have two armed guards but they were helpless. The agitators were abusing Modi Ji,” Vinay Bihar told the media personnel. Also Read - 'Darr Lag Raha Hai...', School Children Break Down in Tears After Bus Stuck in Agnipath Protest | WATCH

Earlier, the agitators also vandalised the house of deputy Chief Minister Renu Devi in Bettiah city. They pelted stones at her house and destroyed properties. In Samastipur, the agitators pelted stones at the house of BJP MLA Birendra Yadav. In view of the violent protests, a majority of the family members of the BJP MLAs in the affected districts have taken shelter in the houses of neighbours and relatives, said ANI report. Also Read - Hyderabad Metro Suspends All Services Due To 'Disturbances in City' Amid violent Agnipath Protests

Violent protest over the Central government’s Agnipath recruitment scheme for armed forces continued across Bihar on Friday with thousands of aspirants disrupting rail and road traffic even as police fired in air and tear gas shells to disperse them.

(With inputs from agency)