Patna: The Bihar government on Saturday announced that all schools, colleges, and coaching institutions in the state will remain closed till April 11 in view of the rising COVID-19 cases.

The decision was taken by the crisis management group of the state government after Chief Minister Nitish Kumar consulted officials at a high-level meeting on Saturday to consider closing schools and colleges amid a surge in coronavirus cases.

The Bihar government also directed officials not to allow any large public gatherings and put a cap on the number of guests at weddings and birthday parties.

The Bihar CM asked Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Singh, who is also the chief of crisis management group, to ramp up the rapid antigen and RT-PCR tests in every district of the state.

The officials were instructed to ensure that people adhere to the COVID protocols at railway stations, bus stands, and market places, as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of the pandemic.

(With inputs from IANS)