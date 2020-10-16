New Delhi: Ahead of the upcoming Bihar polls slated to be held in October-November, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lashed out Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) president Chirag Paswan and accused him of trying to create confusion by harping on his equations with senior leaders of the saffron party. The BJP went on to say that it had no relations with the LJP. Also Read - Congress' Priyanka Gandhi Slams UP Govt Over Rising Incidents of Crime Against Women in State

“We want to make it clear that we have no relations (with LJP), and we do not like this politics of spreading confusion,” BJP leader and Union minister Prakash Javadekar said. Javadekar said that BJP’s alliance in Bihar is with JD(U), Jitan Ram Manjhi’s HAM(S) and Vikassheel Insaan Party, asserting the NDA combine will win three-fourth majority in the state. Also Read - Bihar Elections 2020: PM Modi to Hold 12 Election Rallies in State

Following the BJP’s backlash, Chirag Paswan said, “I don’t need to use PM Modi’s photos for campaigning. He lives in my heart, I am his Hanuman. If needed, I’ll tear open my chest and show it.” Also Read - Bihar Assembly Election 2020: No Secret Deal With LJP, They Are 'Vote-Cutters', Says Deputy CM Sushil Modi

#WATCH I don't need to use PM Modi's photos for campaigning. He lives in my heart, I am his Hanuman. If needed, I'll tear open my chest and show it: LJP chief Chirag Paswan#BiharElections pic.twitter.com/KhVPG4w2J2 — ANI (@ANI) October 16, 2020

Notably, this comes amid Paswan’s consistent lauding of the BJP and its top leaders like Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, while attacking JD(U) president and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. This has led to speculation that he has some tacit understanding with the saffron party.

Other senior BJP leaders, including party general secretary Bhupender Yadav, too hit out at Paswan, who walked out of the ruling National Democratic Alliance in Bihar and his party LJP is contesting the assembly polls on its own.

Yadav accused Paswan of practising “politics of lies”, saying he had been praising the Bihar government in February this year. “Chirag should not either live in illusion or nurse any illusion or spread illusion,” Yadav tweeted.