New Delhi: On a day Union Home Minister Amit Shah will kick off the ruling NDA’s campaign for the Bihar Assembly Election, likely to be held in October-November, opposition RJD protested against the Home Minister, banging utensils in what was a mock reference to the Thali Bajao exercise of March 22. Also Read - Amit Shah to Sound Poll Bugle For Bihar Elections With His First Virtual Rally Today; RJD Calls it 'Political Vulturism'

#WATCH Patna: RJD leaders Rabri Devi, Tejashwi Yadav and Tej Pratap Yadav clang utensils to protest against Home Minister Amit Shah's virtual rally to be held today and over the situation of migrant workers. #Bihar pic.twitter.com/Cw7HMVfOob — ANI (@ANI) June 7, 2020

The protest was also against the situation of migrant labourers, who have been the worst-affected by the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown. RJD leader and former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, his mother-former Bihar CM Rabri Devi-and brother Tej Pratap were among those who clanged utensils against the Home Minister’s address.

The participants were seen standing in marked circles to ensure social distancing. The RJD is also observing the day as Shraddhanjali Diwas (Obituary Day), with posters being put up at various locations in state capital Patna.

Bihar: Posters calling 7th June 2020 (today) as 'Shraddhanjali Diwas' put up at various locations in Patna. The posters read 'virtual se actual muddon ka encounter'. Home Minister Amit Shah will hold a virtual rally in Bihar today. pic.twitter.com/SYoCw8K0nj — ANI (@ANI) June 7, 2020

Earlier, Tejashwi Yadav too, launched a scathing attack at the BJP, accusing it of ‘political vulturism’, alleging that the saffron party was only interested in electoral victory even at the cost of human lives.

Notably, today’s address by Amit Shah will take place through video conferencing and Facebook Live, with the party aiming at roping in ‘at least one lakh people across all the 243 assembly segments in Bihar for the event.