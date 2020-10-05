New Delhi: The BJP’s Central Election Committee (CEC) concluded its meeting late Sunday evening after finalising names for almost all candidates for the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections on the seats over which ally JD-U has not staked its claim, sources said. Also Read - Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Nitish Kumar's JD(U), BJP Strike 122-121 Seat Deal, LJP Not on List of Allies

The list, which is said to have over 50 names, is expected to be announced some time on Monday.

The CEC meeting, which was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party President J P Nadda, Home Minister Amit Shah, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, among others, also deliberated upon names and weighed in strengths and weaknesses of probables list sent by the state unit for the second phase.

While the BJP may announce a bulk of names for Phase 1 and even some for Phase 2 on Monday, sources say it will leave out a few constituencies that are slated to go for polls on the first phase on October 28, given the Janata Dal-United’s claim to them.

There have been negotiations going on for at least a dozen such seats, which the BJP won in 2015 but the JD-U wants to contest this time around, across Bihar.

There has been another round of meetings between the BJP’s central and state leaders on Monday morning, say sources.

The Congress is also expected to finalise its first list of candidates for the upcoming assembly elections in Bihar at a meeting of the party’s CEC on Monday, sources said.

After sealing a seat-sharing deal with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Saturday, the Congress is fielding its candidates in 70 constituencies, the highest number of seats to be contested by the party in the 243-member assembly since 2010.

While the RJD will fight 144 of the total 243 seats, the left parties as part of the opposition ‘mahagathbandhan’ or grand alliance will contest 29 seats.

In the 2010 Bihar assembly polls, the Congress had contested all the 243 seats, but managed to win just four. In 2015, as part of grand alliance, the Congress contested 41 seats and won 27.

Having secured a good bargain, the Congress is not averse to giving tickets to turncoats and outsiders and will go mainly by the winnability factor, a party functionary said.

